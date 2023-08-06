 
Henry Cavill's swordsmanship scanned by a weapons expert

Though Henry Cavill passed on his sword to Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher, his swordsmanship was above par, as attested by a weapons expert.

In a new video of Insider, the London Longsword Academy Master-At-Arms Dave Rawlings was featured as he reviewed various moves and shows, including the Netflix series' first clash of season 1, ep 1, titled The End.

Although admitting he was no fan of this fight, yet, the arms PRO rained praise on Cavill’s bloody rampage with his sword.

“I have issues with this particular fight because there's a lot of reverse grip with the sword being held backwards down here," he continued.

"It's not a good way to use the sword; you sacrifice your ability to defend above very, very clearly. You have not got any reach, it's not safe, but he's changed grip."

Adding, “I like how he moves, I think he's got a good organic feel to him. Generally, the sword is being moved in front of him, which is a very very god thing, it's very rarely just kept behind him so he's closing the space off between him and his opponent with the word.”

Praising the British star, he said, “The thing is, most of my judgment on this fight scene is actually Henry Cavill being very, very good physically, and what is shown in this fight scene is probably being the most disappointing fight scene in The Witcher so far.

Concluding, the expert said, "So, for Henry Cavill, it's going to have like an eight; for actual quality of fighting, it's going to have about four."


