Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth

Lauryn Goodman is spotted for the first time since giving birth

Kyle Walker’s former partner Lauryn Goodman appeared out and about for her first appearance since giving birth to a baby girl. She shares her first child, three-year-old Kairo with football player Kyle.

Although the father of her newborn child is unknown, he is yet another footballer, according to reports. She showed off her figure in a black crop top and matching sweatpants as she pushed her daughter’s stroller along.

She was joined by Kairo as he held on to the side of the pram while they enjoyed some time in the fresh air. She tied the whole look together with a pair of jogging shoes and shades to protect her from the sun.

Discussing the birth of her baby, a source told The Sun: “Lauryn hasn't said who the baby's father is. Her friends think it is a footballer and have asked her outright — but she won't tell anybody. The baby girl is adorable. Very placid and feeding constantly. She has a huge amount of hair — a full head just like Kairo had when he was born.”

She has yet to choose a name for the newborn, but the source claimed that she is looking to choose one that starts with the letter ‘K’ to go with the name of her older brother.