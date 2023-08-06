Emily Blunt reflects on missing chance to play superspy in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Emily Blunt reflects on missing the chance to play superspy in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Emily Blunt recently stunned her fans by revealing that she was offered the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which she had to decline at that time.

The role of superspy was later played and made famous by Scarlett Johansson.



Emily revealed that she declined the offer due to her contractual obligations in 2010's Gulliver's Travels.

According to MailOnline, the actress appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and recalled missing the chance to play superspy in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Emily said, "The best girl got it."

She also lauded the acting of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow saying that she was amazing.



The actress also shed light on several other roles rumoured to be offered to her. It was reported that the Oppenheimer star was to play Captain Marvel, Peggy Carter and Sue Storm, the roles later played by her co-stars.

Emily cleared the air saying that all these speculations were just casual talks, queries and rumours.

She blew up the minds of the audience revealing that the role she declined, earned Scarlett a whopping 80 million dollars for her role in the Marvel franchise.

Back in 2019, Emily expressed disappointment over not taking the role stating that she had to do Gulliver's Travels that she didn't want to do.

She added, "There were several other movies that I wanted to do."

Emily said that she had ultimately concluded that the superhero genre might not be a good fit for her.