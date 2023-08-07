Kim Kardashian ‘should be jailed’ at Taylor Swift's concert: ‘Get handcuffs!’

Kim Kardashian has just been put on blast for attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, considering her ex-husband Kanye’s connection to the singer.

American blogger and day-trader Dave Portnoy made these admissions in his interview with Page Six.

The accusations come in response to Kim’s old feud with Taylor Swift involving Kanye West.

At the time it was alleged that Kanye took ‘permission’ from Taylor for the rights to use her image, but wound up being publicly called-out by the Midnight singer, for ‘editing’ her voice, and faking it.

In response to the backlash that occurred before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parted ways, “If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail.”

For those unversed, Dave considers himself a Swiftie and believes he would be even more surprised in the Kardashian clan if Kim didn’t attend because “that would be a very Kim move.”

In regards to why he considers himself a Swiftie, Dave recalled the ‘Famous’ lyrics instance and said, “The phone call came out a few years later and it backed up everything that Taylor Swift said, so that was kind of what started me on the Swiftie path.”

“When everyone was crucifying her I was like, 'This is not right,' so now I've just grown to be a huge fan.”