Jonah Hill spotted in Malibu with dramatic new look

By
Web Desk

August 07, 2023

Jonah Hill was spotted soaking up California's sunshine on Saturday afternoon during an outing in Malibu and he displayed a radically new look as he appeared unrecognizable.

The 39-year-old Hollywood actor was spotted wearing a light blue T-shirt with a pair of dark brown trousers and slip-on white canvas shoes for the outing.

He puzzled fans with his dramatic transformation as he displayed a freshly shaven look and new buzzcut hairstyle instead of the longer hair that the actor was most often seen with, reports Metro.

He has also shortened his bear from the previously bushy version.

Jonah Hill was spotted wearing a wide smile on his face as he walked towards his car and carried what appeared to be an electronic purchase in his hand.

The actor showed off his arm tattoos as he was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt.

Jonah Hill came under severe criticism from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who accused him of misogynistic behaviour and emotional abuse.

She said the "narcissistic" Hill used mental health issues to control her. 

Hill has recently been accused of emotional abuse by his ex, Sarah Brady (Picture: Getty)
Hill has recently been accused of emotional abuse by his ex, Sarah Brady (Picture: Getty)

Brady accused him of setting plain and simple conditions for maintaining their relationship including that he didn't want Brady to model or surf with men.

However, Brady insisted that she didn't think of Jonah as a "terrible" person. 

