Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Cillian Murphy, who is playing the lead in Christopher Nolan's latest movie Oppenheimer, has recently revealed that the movie doesn't have any deleted scenes.

Cillian plays the role of Robert J. Oppenheimer often regarded as the father of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer which is based on the scientist's life and events leading to the development of the nuclear bomb.

The Peaky Blinders alum said that the movie doesn't have any extra footage, "There are no DVD extras of Oppenheimer because the movie doesn't have any deleted scenes."

According to India Today, in an interview with Collider, Cillian said, "Nolan's films never have extra footage, and Oppenheimer is no exception."

He continued that Nolan knew what was going to end up and he didn't try to change the story. He added, "The script is the movie."

In 2021, Nolan opened up about the lack of extra footage in his movies saying, that it is crazy expensive to film something that won't be part of the movie.

In an interview with MTV, he said filming takes a lot of time and energy therefore he tries to weed things out on paper. 

