Sandra Bullock partner Bryan Randall dies after 3-year battle with ALS

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock longtime partner Bryan Randall has passed away.

After a long battle with ALS, Randall breathed his last at the age of 57. A family statement confirms he dies over the weekend after a three year illness battle.

The emotional statement read: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

PEOPLE quotes the family: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, before it was signed, "His Loving Family."

For those unversed, ALS as per National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke is "rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons—those nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement."

