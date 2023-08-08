Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari reacts as singer set to reveal truth in memoir

File Footage

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is reportedly ecstatic for the singer as she gears up to share her truth in her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.

The aspiring actor sees this as an “opportunity” for the controversial popstar to relieve all that she has kept a secret in her heart over the years.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider said that the Can You Keep a Secret? actor is “thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book."

“He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered,” the source added.

This comes after it was reported that two of the Toxic singer’s exes, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, have threatened her not to spill their secrets in her autobiography.

They have asked her to omit any details she has shared in her memoir about her respective relationships with them or they, too, will speak out against her as she is also not a saint.

Speaking further of Asghari, the source said, “He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years.”

The insider went on to share that the popstar is also "feeling excited and relieved about releasing her book,” adding that there is no nervousness at all regarding the book.

"She is looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way," the insider added. "She's not feeling nervous at all and she's actually very eager to get it out there."

The singer’s book is set to be released on October 24, 2023.