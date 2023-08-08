 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry for reconciliation?

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry for reconciliation?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly working behind the scenes to help reconcile feuding royal brothers Prince William and Harry.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told Daily Express US  that Kate Middleton was the only member of the royal family "helping the situation" between her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

However, the royal expert was not sure how ‘much dialogue’ there was with William and Harry, at the moment.

But he says, “I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

The royal expert further said, "First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it's important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine.”

“But William and Harry, it's a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation", Robert Jobson said.

Robert Jobson remarks came nearly a month after GB News citing an insider had reported, Kate Middleton has reached out to Prince Harry amid his rift rumours with the Duchess of Sussex.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle new plan to achieve her 'dream' revealed, Prince Harry ‘not interested’ video

Meghan Markle new plan to achieve her 'dream' revealed, Prince Harry ‘not interested’
DJ Casper, creator of Cha Cha Slide, breathes his last after long battle with cancer

DJ Casper, creator of Cha Cha Slide, breathes his last after long battle with cancer
Royal family rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reconciliation offer? video

Royal family rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reconciliation offer?
Ariana Grande celebrated ex Dalton Gomez birthday despite separation?

Ariana Grande celebrated ex Dalton Gomez birthday despite separation?

Sandra Bullock shares why she never tied the knot with Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock shares why she never tied the knot with Bryan Randall

Anti-monarchy group rejects claims related to King Charles coronation

Anti-monarchy group rejects claims related to King Charles coronation
King Charles warned over preparing Prince George as future monarch?

King Charles warned over preparing Prince George as future monarch?
King Charles training Prince George for future role video

King Charles training Prince George for future role
Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari reacts as singer set to reveal truth in memoir video

Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari reacts as singer set to reveal truth in memoir