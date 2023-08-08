Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry for reconciliation?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly working behind the scenes to help reconcile feuding royal brothers Prince William and Harry.



Royal expert Robert Jobson told Daily Express US that Kate Middleton was the only member of the royal family "helping the situation" between her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

However, the royal expert was not sure how ‘much dialogue’ there was with William and Harry, at the moment.

But he says, “I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

The royal expert further said, "First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it's important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine.”

“But William and Harry, it's a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation", Robert Jobson said.

Robert Jobson remarks came nearly a month after GB News citing an insider had reported, Kate Middleton has reached out to Prince Harry amid his rift rumours with the Duchess of Sussex.