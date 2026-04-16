Kim Kardashian, Lewsi Hamilton take relationship public amid growing romance

Things are definitely picking up speed for Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton – and no, not just on the race track.

The duo were spotted together in Los Angeles on April 14, keeping it low-key but impossible to ignore.

Fresh off going Instagram official, the pair looked relaxed, with Kim alternating between smiles and hiding behind oversized shades like someone who knows all eyes are on her.

Just days earlier, they were side by side at Coachella, catching Justin Bieber’s set – because apparently, soft-launching a relationship now includes festival dates.

Their story did not start overnight. The two go way back to 2014, with run-ins at high-profile events over the years. But sparks reportedly flew during a “romantic meetup” in Paris this February, and since then, things have been moving… fast.

Case in point… that Tolyo moment. In a now-viral clip, Hamilton tears through the streets in a Ferrari while Kim pops in at the end with a perfectly timed, “That’s insane.” Subtle? Not really.

Sources say it’s more than just a fling. "Kim's very into him… It's more than just a casual connection." Another insider add Hamilton is "an easygoing guy with great energy," and – crucially – “family likes him.”

From Tokyo trips with her kids to Super Bowl hangouts, the pair are blending worlds at their own pace. One source summed it up best: “It wasn't a formal date… more like a relaxed friends-focused setting.”

No grand declarations yet – but between emojis, race cars, and quiet LA outings, the message is clear: this is not just a pit shop.