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Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller praise Ariana Grande at ‘Focker-In-Law' first look

‘Focker-In-Law’ is set to release on November 25, 2026

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

Published April 16, 2026

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller praise Ariana Grande at ‘Focker-In-Law&apos; first look

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller brought their signature banter to CinemaCon this week as they unveiled the first look at Focker-In-Law.

It is the latest entry in the Meet the Parents franchise.

While the film itself drew attention, it was their remarks about Ariana Grande that quickly became the highlight.

De Niro, returning as the formidable Jack Byrnes, lauded Grande as “probably the single most talented screen partner I’ve been lucky to share the screen with.”

Stiller joked that she was “like the new Ben Stiller.”

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller praise Ariana Grande at ‘Focker-In-Law first look

De Niro reacted, “She got an Oscar nomination. How many of those do you have?”

The exchange drew laughter from the audience.

For the unversed, directed by John Hamburg, Focker-In-Law centers on Henry Focker, the son of Greg and Pam, as he prepares to marry Olivia, played by Grande.

The film reunites franchise regulars including Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner, alongside Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein in new roles.

Produced by Tribeca Enterprises and Red Hour Productions, the comedy is slated for release on November 25, 2026.

With De Niro’s endorsement and Stiller’s comedic timing, Focker-In-Law is already generating industry buzz.

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