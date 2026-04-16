‘Hunger Games' actor Ethan Jamieson arrested in North Carolina

Ethan Jamieson, best known for portraying the District 4 male tribute in The Hunger Games (2012), has been arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, for allegedly assaulting three men with a deadly weapon and intent to kill.

According to TMZ, Jamieson was taken into custody after allegedly attacking the men with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The victims, identified only by initials E.F., J.M., and K.W., have not been publicly named.

This marks Jamieson’s second run-in with Raleigh authorities in just over a year.

As per Us Weekly, court records show he was arrested in March 2025 for resisting a public officer and sentenced later that month.

Jamieson’s acting career began with a guest role on One Tree Hill in 2009, followed by appearances in The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16 (2010) and Justified (2013).

His breakout moment came with The Hunger Games, where he joined co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, and Jack Quaid.

Reflecting on the blockbuster years earlier, Jamieson admitted he hadn’t anticipated the franchise’s massive success, “I knew that the books were popular, but I didn’t know that the movie was going to be so big.”

He also recalled playing pranks with castmates on set.

Despite his early Hollywood exposure, Jamieson once said he didn’t want to pursue acting full-time, preferring to live as a “normal person.”

The Raleigh Police Department has yet to release further details on the case.