Joe Jonas returns to touring after time in dad mode

After months of school runs and “dad mode,” Joe Jonas is lacing up his tour boots again – and yes, it’s a little emotional.

The Jonas Brothers are heading back on the road, this time taking their Greetings From Your Hometown tour to South America.

It follows a massive 74-show North American run celebrating their 20-year milestone – one that clearly hit Joe right in the feels.

“That was a really special tour for us. Celebrating 20 years of the Brothers and our journey, I don't take it for granted,” he shared while en route to Coachella.

"We extended that tour so long. We didn't anticipate such a reaction … to see how many people showed up and made us feel so welcome, it filled our hearts.”

But life on stage comes with trade-offs. "It also took me away from my family, my kids for a little while. It's hard for me, when I'm touring… So there's a lot of mixed emotions," he admitted, speaking about daughters he shares with Sophie Turner.

"I love what I do… and I'm so grateful that I can make people feel joy.”

Now refreshed, Joe says he’s ready: "I've been just really in dad mode since January… So to go back out, I'm looking forward to it… We've got a lot of surprises planned."

The tour kicks off April 30 in California before heading to Bueno Aires, Chile, and Brazil.

And if that was not enough? Joe squeezed in a cameo at Coachella, popped by the Masters, and even reunited onstage with Demi Lovato.

Dad mode: paused. Pop star mode: fully activated.