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Joe Jonas returns to touring after time in dad mode

Jonas Brothers head to South America as Joe Jonas shared 'mixed feelings'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 16, 2026

Joe Jonas returns to touring after time in dad mode
Joe Jonas returns to touring after time in dad mode 

After months of school runs and “dad mode,” Joe Jonas is lacing up his tour boots again – and yes, it’s a little emotional.

The Jonas Brothers are heading back on the road, this time taking their Greetings From Your Hometown tour to South America. 

It follows a massive 74-show North American run celebrating their 20-year milestone – one that clearly hit Joe right in the feels.

“That was a really special tour for us. Celebrating 20 years of the Brothers and our journey, I don't take it for granted,” he shared while en route to Coachella.

"We extended that tour so long. We didn't anticipate such a reaction … to see how many people showed up and made us feel so welcome, it filled our hearts.”

But life on stage comes with trade-offs. "It also took me away from my family, my kids for a little while. It's hard for me, when I'm touring… So there's a lot of mixed emotions," he admitted, speaking about daughters he shares with Sophie Turner. 

"I love what I do… and I'm so grateful that I can make people feel joy.”

Now refreshed, Joe says he’s ready: "I've been just really in dad mode since January… So to go back out, I'm looking forward to it… We've got a lot of surprises planned."

The tour kicks off April 30 in California before heading to Bueno Aires, Chile, and Brazil.

And if that was not enough? Joe squeezed in a cameo at Coachella, popped by the Masters, and even reunited onstage with Demi Lovato.

Dad mode: paused. Pop star mode: fully activated.

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