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Taylor Swift wedding invite: Blake Lively 'optimistic' about reunion

Blake Lively counts herself as an 'essential' in Taylor Swift’s wedding

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 16, 2026

Taylor Swift wedding invite: Blake Lively &apos;optimistic&apos; about reunion

Is Blake Lively already mentally picking out her outfit for Taylor Swift’s future wedding to Travis Kelce? According to insiders… she just might be.

Multiple media sources say the Gossip Girl alum is feeling very confident about scoring an invite – despite whispers suggesting otherwise.

“Blake is totally optimistic,” one source shared. “She’s acting like the invite is already in the mail.”

That confidence, apparently, comes from history. “She keeps going back to the beginning… she feels like part of their story.” In Blake’s eyes, she’s not just a guest—she’s core cast.

“She sees herself as inner circle… Not optional — essential.”

But beyond her bubble, the vibe shifts.

“People around Taylor aren’t so sure,” another insider said. “They don’t see Blake as a must-have guest.”

And then there’s the timing. With headlines swirling around Lively – and even pulling in husband Ryan Reynolds – sources say it’s not exactly ideal wedding-season PR.

“There’s a lot of baggage right now,” the insider explained. “And Taylor is being incredibly careful about her guest list.”

Still, don’t expect Blake to second-guess herself anytime soon.

“She truly believes she’ll be there… She’s not even considering the alternative.”

So, is this confidence… justified? Or just wishful thinking?

“She’s hopeful,” the source summed up. “But she may be the only one who thinks this invite is coming.”

One thing’s certain: this guest list might be more dramatic than the wedding itself.

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