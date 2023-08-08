 
Thousands of fans mourn as Sinead O'Connor is laid to rest in Ireland

Sinead O'Connor was finally laid to rest through a private funeral in her hometown as thousands of fans mourned in the streets of Ireland, blasting Bob Marley’s track Natural Mystic.

Around 3000 fans took part in mourning for the icon in the town of Bray as they sang Nothing Compares to U to honour her. She tragically passed away last month at the age of 56 and was laid to rest in a private Muslim ceremony which was also attended by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Her family requested for the fans who were hoping to bid her farewell to gather by the Bray seafront while the cortege passed them by. The singer was found dead in her apartment in London, where she had recently moved but the cause of her death has not been revealed.

Fans tossed flowers as a Volkswagen camper led the hearse along while another Volkswagen decorated with flowers took a spot outside her old home. The lead singer of Hothouse Flowers and Sinead’s friend, Liam O'Maonlai was also present at her old home. He stated:

"I think it's love is why people are outside the house today. They loved her. I admired her."

