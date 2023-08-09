 
Sandra Bullock lost her ‘soulmate’ after Bryan Randall death: Octavia Spencer

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

File Footage 

Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of her friend Sandra Bullock’s long-term partner, Bryan Randall, after his tragic death post three-year battle with ALS.

The Self Made actor shared an emotional tribute for the late photographer-model two days after his family disclosed the devastating news of his passing.

In her note on Instagram, Spencer, who has worked with Bullock in 1996 film A Time To Kill and 2005's Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, said her friend has lost her “soul mate.”

Spencer lent support to Bullock after it was revealed that she exchanged vows with Randall in intimate ceremony back in 2017 years before he was diagnosed with ALS.

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan,” the Oscar-winner penned beside a picture of Randall and Bullock. “Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!”

She went on to offer condolences to the Proposal star and Randall’s family, adding, “My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall.”

Spencer added, “In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear.”

Concluding her post, she penned, “Give her a kiss from me.”

Since Randall’s death, it was been claimed by multiple outlets that only handful people close to Bullock knew about her partner’s illness including Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Josh Holloway and his wife. 

