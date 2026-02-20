 
Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt recalls major health scare post delivery

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt welcomed daughter on December 12, 2025

February 20, 2026

Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt detailed scary ER trip just over two months after becoming a mom.

The 29-year-old model welcomed daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson with Pete Davidson in December.

She revealed she had to make an emergency room visit after experiencing intense pain, nausea, and chills.

“So I am extremely nauseous / was throwing up last night,” Hewitt took to Instagram Stories February 19 to update fans alongside a masked selfie in a car.

“Haven’t slept / have chills everywhere and EVERYTHING HURTS.” She added that her legs were “spasming” and felt “so restless all below the waist.”

The trip to the ER wasn’t made easier by her driver’s overpowering cologne, which Hewitt joked was “enough to put me out even if I didn’t feel this horrible lol.”

Thankfully, Hewitt later confirmed the cause was food poisoning, or possibly a virus, and reassured fans she was recovering.

“But I’m OK,” she wrote in a follow up post.

This isn’t the first time Hewitt has shared candid details about her health.

Just one day after giving birth to Scottie, she underwent wisdom tooth surgery, posting a photo of her swollen face with her newborn in a car seat.

