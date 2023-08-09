King Charles using ‘secret weapon’ to bring Prince Harry back to royal family

King Charles ‘secret weapon’ disclosed to bring Prince Harry back to royal family

Britain’s King Charles could use Princess Beatrice as a ‘secret weapon’ to bring his estranged son Prince Harry back to the royal fold.



The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly “so close” and “still the best of friends” to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

King Charles could use this close bond of the cousins to bring Prince Harry back into the fold and to end the drama within the royal family.

The OK! Magazine quoted brand and culture expert Nick Ede, per GB News, as saying that Prince Andrew’s elder daughter is a great role model for others who experience 'family troubles'.

Beatrice has dealt with a lot of turbulence in her life, including a broken home. “And she appears to have weathered those storms very well.”

Nick Ede further believes Princess Beatrice also has the ability to see both sides of the coin. “So with regards to Harry's falling out with William and King Charles, she can be more open-minded and encourage both sides to discuss, talk about and potentially heal that rift.”

“I think if anyone can heal it it'll be her or perhaps Princess Anne. Beatrice could well be the royals' secret weapon."

This comes amid claims King Charles ‘still loves’ his younger son Prince Harry despite all bombshell claims about the royals.



“I hope personally that Charles somehow reaches out to his son and continues to say he wants to see him, because I think that's what a dad has to do. But I don't think Harry's making it easy,” royal expert Jennie Bond had claimed.