Amy Robach, TJ Holmes make shocking guest list for their wedding

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are reportedly getting married and add a surprising guest to their wedding guest list.

The duo, after scandalous romance’, are requesting their exes, Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes’ ex-spouse Marilee Fiebig, to attend their nuptials as reported by Us Weekly.

However, the about to marry couple is “not expecting” their exes to show up because of their own personal engagements.

The outlet also shared that Robach, 52, “really wishes they could be a blended and normal family and all get along.”

Her and Holmes’ children with their former spouses will, however, have a meaningful role in the service.

“Amy wants T.J.’s daughter Sabine and her daughters, Ava and Annie, to be bridesmaids,” the insider claimed.

The source further added that the wedding will not be a “celebrity heavy” and definitely will nit include “anyone from Good Morning America as of now.”

The guest list reportedly includes intimate ones with “their closest friends and family, [including] around 50 to 60 guests.”

In November 2022, Robach and Holmes were caught off guard and they were suspended from ABC the following month. Later in January, things started settling.

Though the now couple was in marriage with others at that time. The two insisted they didn’t cheat in their relation.

“We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” Holmes explained in December 2023. “We both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Robach agreed, claiming they each “had attorneys and mediators [and] were in the middle of divorces.”

The same year, Robach told listeners she and Holmes are in no hurry to walk down the aisle.