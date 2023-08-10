 
Meghan Markle needs to support Harry's 'individual goals' for successful marriage

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Meghan Markle is urged to support Prince Harry in his new career ventures.

Senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker believes the Duchess of Sussex should praise her husband who has embarked on a charitable trip to Japan.

"Harry, who has arrived in Tokyo sans his better half, deserves to achieve his ‘independent goals,” adds and Baker.

She notes: “Harry may have felt obligated to follow through. While the optics of travelling alone aren't ideal amidst rabid marital rumours, we don't know what conversations Harry and Meghan have had privately about this. Perhaps they mutually agreed he should go.”

"In any long-term relationship, partners need to sometimes support each other's independent goals [and] work despite what's happening between them personally,” she adds.

Ms Baker notes: “This may be one of those times. Equally many couples thrive with time apart that acts to renew and reinforce the quality of the time they spend together."

