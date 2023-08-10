‘Sad’ Britney Spears looking forward to rebuild relationship with sons

Britney Spears has her hopes high of reconciling relationship with her estranged sons, Jayden and Sean, ahead of their Hawaii move with their father, Kevin Federline.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed that the Toxic hitmaker feels "sad and disappointed" that her boys are leaving her without even saying goodbye.

However, the insider said the popstar hopes to "rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday."

Back in May, K-Fed’s lawyer accused Spears of not giving her consent to her former husband about the relocation of their sons.

Soon after, Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart slammed Federline and his attorney in a letter for "creating unnecessary drama and a false 'dispute' by publicly discussing the issue."

Rosengart said Spears has no issue with her sons moving to Hawaii with their father and his wife Victoria Prince, dubbing the claims that the singer was not responding to their requests as "false.”



Later, it was revealed that even though Federline is encouraging his sons to meet their mother before moving to Hawaii but it was not reported if they were interested in seeing her or not.