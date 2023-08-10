Andrew Garfield almost 'tasted death' due to co-star mistake

Andrew Garfield's allergy to peanuts was the reason

Never in her wildest dream did Riley Keough think her love for nuts would shut down a movie and almost end her co-star's life, in this case, Andrew Garfield.

But that all happened.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Elvis Presley granddaughter shed light on the would-be harrowing incident when she was about to kiss fellow Under The Silver Lake actor Garfield for a scene after eating a granola bar with peanuts — unknowingly the latter was allergic to the oval seed.

"I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating like a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew, and the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, 'I think. I don't know,'" she continued.

Adding, the woman quickly brought the producer, who said, "Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down."

The producer also said that granola bars are prohibited on the movie set. "I don't know why they're on set," the producer said.

"I was kind of like, 'Oh, ----, that's crazy,'" Keough added. "But also, like, thank God that this woman caught it, 'cause I had no idea."

Previously, the Spiderman star opened up about his anaphylactic shock to Marie Claire when he was having dinner with fellow stars of Never Let Me Go, Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan.

"When we were filming in Norfolk, I went to dinner with Carey and Keira one night. There I was sitting in between these beautiful girls, when I started having an allergic reaction to something in my food," Garfield told the magazine.

"I had to spend the rest of that night in hospital,"adding, "[Screenwriter] Alex Garland took me. I'm used to it, because I've been in hospital a few times with this, but Carey was beside herself and Keira was terrified. It was just the most awkward moment ever, to go into anaphylactic shock at dinner."

