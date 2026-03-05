Cardi B gushes over Megan Thee Stallion after their surprise performance

The Grammy winners perform their hit collaborations, 'WAP' and 'Bongos'

Two rap queens reunited on stage this week as Cardi B brought out Megan Thee Stallion for a surprise performance during the former’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Houston, Texas.

The iconic moment unfolded at the Toyota Center on Wednesday, March 4, as Cardi was performing her 2020 hit, WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion. Halfway through her performance, Cardi introduced her dear friend and collaborator as the crowd erupted into cheers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your very own Megan Thee Stallion!” Cardi, 33, said as Megan, 31, strutted out to perform her verse. Later, the duo also performed their 2023 hit Bongos.

Following the surprise performance, Megan took to Instagram to post a stunning backstage selfie with Cardi, who then shared the photo to her own Stories, writing, “I love you so so so so so soooooo much…. @theestallion.”

Speculation about Megan’s appearance had been high, given that she is a Houston native. It was a full circle moment for the pair after Megan previously brought out Cardi during the former’s Hot Girl Summer Tour in New York City in 2024.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker has brought out several surprise guests during her debut North American Tour, which is in support of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. During her two-night stop in Inglewood, California, back in February, Cardi brought out GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface.