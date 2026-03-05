Nancy Guthrie kidnapping mystery deepens after DNA found in glove

Nancy Guthrie kidnapper mystery deepens after DNA found in glove

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV host Savannah Gutherie, is still missing but police have now found a new clue that might help the case.

A glove was found near her Tucson home and it got DNA on it, giving investigators something to study further about.

The glove was found about two miles from her house a couple of weeks after she disappeared on February 1 and it looked like that the masked man wore those gloves who was caught on her security cameras.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said the DNA belongs to someone but it might not be the kidnapper.

The person, however, works at a restaurant near the area but police haven’t shared their name just yet.

Other gloves found nearby are being tested in Florida, so the search is still ongoing.

Some experts think that there could be more than one kidnapper as blood evidence in Guthrie’s house makes them believe someone may have been holding her while waiting for a car.

Nancy’s daughter, Savannah and her family are offering a $1 million reward for any information that could help find her.

The case is still open and police is doing their best to follow any leads which might help them find Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her home on the night of Jan. 31.