‘Deadliest Catch’ star’s mother makes bombshell claim about son death

Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows’ tragic death has taken a new turn after his mother revealed he suffered a serious accident aboard the same vessel just weeks earlier.

Meadows died on February 25 at age 25 while crab fishing on the Bering Sea aboard the Aleutian Lady.

His mother, Angela Meadows, told TMZ that her son had previously sustained a concussion on the boat after hitting his head.

Following protocol, he was examined by a doctor, flown home to Washington, and placed on temporary medical leave.

After recovering and being medically cleared, Meadows returned to work.

He was eager to rejoin the crew.

“The last photo I got of him was when he was building a fire,” Angela said.

“He was listening to music in the moment and was so happy. That’s how I want to remember him.”

Discovery Channel has suspended filming following Meadows’ death.

The Aleutian Lady was one of the vessels featured in Season 22, which was nearing the end of its production cycle when the accident occurred.

The Coast Guard is currently investigating the nature of his death.

Safety aboard the Aleutian Lady has been a recurring issue on the long-running series, previously sparking captain Sean Dwyer’s departure before he was set to co-lead a trip.