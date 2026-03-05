 
Geo News

‘Deadliest Catch' star's mother makes bombshell claim about son death

‘Deadliest Catch’ deckhand Todd Meadows died on February 25 at age 25

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

‘Deadliest Catch’ star’s mother makes bombshell claim about son death
‘Deadliest Catch’ star’s mother makes bombshell claim about son death

Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows’ tragic death has taken a new turn after his mother revealed he suffered a serious accident aboard the same vessel just weeks earlier.

Meadows died on February 25 at age 25 while crab fishing on the Bering Sea aboard the Aleutian Lady.

His mother, Angela Meadows, told TMZ that her son had previously sustained a concussion on the boat after hitting his head.

Following protocol, he was examined by a doctor, flown home to Washington, and placed on temporary medical leave.

After recovering and being medically cleared, Meadows returned to work.

He was eager to rejoin the crew.

“The last photo I got of him was when he was building a fire,” Angela said.

“He was listening to music in the moment and was so happy. That’s how I want to remember him.”

Discovery Channel has suspended filming following Meadows’ death.

The Aleutian Lady was one of the vessels featured in Season 22, which was nearing the end of its production cycle when the accident occurred.

The Coast Guard is currently investigating the nature of his death.

Safety aboard the Aleutian Lady has been a recurring issue on the long-running series, previously sparking captain Sean Dwyer’s departure before he was set to co-lead a trip.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping mystery deepens after DNA found in glove
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping mystery deepens after DNA found in glove
Cillian Murphy gives perfect four-word reply about playing 'James Bond'
Cillian Murphy gives perfect four-word reply about playing 'James Bond'
Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan fuel flames of collab rumours after key hint
Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan fuel flames of collab rumours after key hint
'The Bear' prepares emotional goodbye as season 5 becomes final season
'The Bear' prepares emotional goodbye as season 5 becomes final season
Hilary Duff makes bombshell claim about growing up in Hollywood
Hilary Duff makes bombshell claim about growing up in Hollywood
Zayn Malik shares 'best' concert experience with daughter Khai
Zayn Malik shares 'best' concert experience with daughter Khai
Katie Price enjoys solo outing with son Harvey amid Lee Andrews' Dubai stay
Katie Price enjoys solo outing with son Harvey amid Lee Andrews' Dubai stay
Ashton Kutcher shares untold moment from ‘The Beauty' finale
Ashton Kutcher shares untold moment from ‘The Beauty' finale