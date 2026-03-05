Cillian Murphy gives perfect four-word reply about playing 'James Bond'

Cillain Murphy, Barry Keoghan to feature in upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy has given a straightforward answer to playing James Bond in the next sequel.

Ever since, the new 007 movie has been confirmed, various names of potential actors have been circulating on social media including the likes of Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Jacob Elordi as OG Daniel Craig has stepped down from the role.

Murphy’s name also surfaced on the internet for his rumoured casting in the titular role.

A few days ago, the Oppenheimer actor cleared the air, rejecting all the speculations.

In a recent chat with Extra, the 49-year-old Irish actor appeared with co-star Barry Keoghan, where the two were asked if they would like to play James Bond.

“Would you put yourself in the mix for either villain or Bond himself”, asked the interviewer.

The Saltburn star first replied, “I don’t think I’d play bond. It’s such a role that requires certain things and yeah, I don’t think I’d play James Bond himself. But I’d like to come in and do the villain you know, just saying.”

When Cillian was asked the same question, he gave an amazing response as he said, “I’m kind of busy”, leaving Barry in fits.

Meanwhile, the Inception is all set to reprise the role of Tommy Shelby in upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man.

Slated to release on March 6, crime drama film also features Keoghan alongside Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Stephen Graham.