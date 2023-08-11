‘Bad-tempered’ Prince Harry’s been 'grumpy’ since meeting Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry’s ‘bad-tempered’ and ‘grumpy’ attitude has just been chalked up to Meghan Markle’s influence.

These allegations have been presented by royal commentator Emily Andrews.

She shed light on this shocking display in response to the Duke’s outings before Japan visit.

At the time she told The Sun, “Certainly over the last 18 months or two years, we've seen him really grumpy, sad, and bad-tempered.”

In light of this, “If we get an announcement from the Palace today about the future of Harry and Meghan, perhaps whatever is decided will make him and his wife happy.”

For those unversed, these claims have followed the official removal of Prince Harry from Buckingham Palace’s official webpage outlining members of the monarchy.

Before concluding, Ms Emily also went as far as to say, “Ultimately, no wants anyone to be unhappy - and he certainly seems to have been unhappy recently.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thoughts on King Charles Drama:

All these claims and reports have come shortly before it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to ‘move on’ from all the bad press they’ve received.

According to People, the couple’s motivation is their children, and the desire to spend quality time with them, allegedly trumps the drama that has followed them all the way from the UK.

At the time Meghan Markle is taking a “much softer approach about Harry’s family.”

Even though for Prince Harry “the situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him.”