 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

PCB announces squad for South Africa white-ball series

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Members of the Pakistan womens cricket team. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Members of the Pakistan women's cricket team. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming bilateral white-ball series against South Africa next month in Pakistan.

Nida Dar will spearhead the team as its captain, as per an official statement with the series against the Proteas women encompassing three Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, with the latter constituting a segment of the ICC Women’s Championship for the period 2022-2025.

In a squad announcement, Saleem Jaffar, the chief selector of the national women's team, highlighted the inclusion of Syeda Aroob Shah and Natalia Parvaiz in the T20I format. He lauded their recent performances and improved fitness.

"We believe they will bring a new dimension to the team," he said.

He added that Umm-e-Hani’s inclusion in both squads is based on her exceptional off-spin abilities. "With the pitches in Karachi favouring spinners, we are confident that she will play a crucial role in our bowling attack."

“To bolster our fast-bowling department, we have selected Waheeda Akhter in the ODI squad. With Diana Baig and Fatima Sana leading our pace attack, it's essential to have cover for them," he added.

Jaffar said that the two fast bowlers have proven themselves to be pivotal in ODI cricket, especially considering the use of two new balls.

The selection committee has picked the 18-year-old Shawaal Zulfiqar — who has also been included in Pakistan’s squad for next month’s Asian Games — for the three T20Is scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from September 1 to 5. The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs taking place at the same venue on 8, 11 and 14 September.

Right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig will also make a comeback. She has been placed in both squads after recovering from a finger injury that kept her out from the game for more than six months. Baig sustained a finger injury in the third ODI against Australia in January this year.

Leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah, who last featured for Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, is also returning to the T20I side after more than three years. Meanwhile, all-rounder Natalia Parvaiz, who last turned out for Pakistan in 2018, is back in the T20I side and is also kept as a reserve player in ODI squad.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi is also a member of the 15-player T20I squad. Off-spinner Umm-e-Hani, who has featured in one ODI is also part of the T20I squad.

Aimen Anwar, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem (retired from international cricket), Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan have been left out from the last T20I squad that played the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Omaima Sohail is part of the reserves in the shortest format.

In the ODI squad, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar have been selected in place of Ayesha Naseem and Kainat Imtiaz from the tour of Australia earlier this year.

Pakistan women’s team is placed fourth in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 points table, winning five matches from nine outings.

This will be Pakistan’s third home series in the ICC Women’s Championship, after they hosted Sri Lanka (2-1) and Ireland (3-0) last year in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

South Africa, who are embarking on their first-ever tour of Pakistan, will reach Karachi on August 27. They are currently placed on the ninth spot in the ICC Women’s Championship, after playing just one series in the championship and winning all their three matches against Ireland held in June 2022.

The team management and schedule of Pakistan team’s training camp will be announced in due course, PCB statement read.

T20I squad

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves: Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail and Waheeda Akhtar

ODI squad

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Reserves: Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz and Tuba Hassan

Series schedule vs South Africa (all matches at National Bank Stadium, Karachi)

27 Aug – South Africa team arrival

1 Sep – First T20I v South Africa

3 Sep – Second T20I v South Africa

5 Sep – Third T20I v South Africa

8 Sep – First ODI v South Africa

11 Sep – Second ODI v South Africa

14 Sep – Third ODI v South Africa

More From Sports:

'Pakistan likely to make it to World Cup semifinals,' says Virender Sehwag

'Pakistan likely to make it to World Cup semifinals,' says Virender Sehwag
Mark Coles quits as women’s team head coach due to 'personal reasons'

Mark Coles quits as women’s team head coach due to 'personal reasons'
Arshad Nadeem prepping for 'strong' comeback in World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem prepping for 'strong' comeback in World Athletics Championship
When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?
Babar Azam 'great asset' for Colombo Strikers: coach

Babar Azam 'great asset' for Colombo Strikers: coach
World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Indian stadium slated to hold Pakistan's matches

World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Indian stadium slated to hold Pakistan's matches
'More than a mountain': Sajid Ali Sadpara leads drive to clean K2

'More than a mountain': Sajid Ali Sadpara leads drive to clean K2

Most important players to watch in the upcoming Premier League season

Most important players to watch in the upcoming Premier League season
What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

Chelsea probed for financial breaches: Premier League investigation underway

Chelsea probed for financial breaches: Premier League investigation underway
India knock Pakistan out of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

India knock Pakistan out of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
ICC World Cup: High-voltage Pakistan, India match rescheduled to October 14

ICC World Cup: High-voltage Pakistan, India match rescheduled to October 14
Faheem Ashraf returns for the Asia Cup, Afghanistan series as Shan Masood, Ihsanullah dropped

Faheem Ashraf returns for the Asia Cup, Afghanistan series as Shan Masood, Ihsanullah dropped
'Getting late for prayer': Babar Azam's viral video wins internet

'Getting late for prayer': Babar Azam's viral video wins internet
Pakistan, India to face off in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

Pakistan, India to face off in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today
Naila Kiani eyes scaling all 14 8-thousanders

Naila Kiani eyes scaling all 14 8-thousanders
Bayern Munich pursue Harry Kane with £94.6m bid as deadline approaches

Bayern Munich pursue Harry Kane with £94.6m bid as deadline approaches
FIFA Women World Cup: France, Colombia advance to quarter-finals

FIFA Women World Cup: France, Colombia advance to quarter-finals

Arsenal's bold bid for Barcelona star reflects serious intent in transfers

Arsenal's bold bid for Barcelona star reflects serious intent in transfers
Detroit Tigers mourn death of World Series Champion and broadcaster, Jim Price

Detroit Tigers mourn death of World Series Champion and broadcaster, Jim Price
Potential of Pakistani footballers scarier compared to rest of world: Maria

Potential of Pakistani footballers scarier compared to rest of world: Maria