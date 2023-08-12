 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal

Inter Miamis Argentine forward Lionel Messi. — AFP/File
Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi. — AFP/File

Lionel Messi put the finishing touches on Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over FC Charlotte with a goal in the 86th minute on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi may have left his fans hankering to see the highlight score he has spoilt them with already in his Inter Miami career, but when it finally came, everyone was thrilled.

Inter Miami was able to secure five victories in five games, making it to the final four of the Leagues Cup tournament.

The Miami game has already been decided, so they are awaiting the outcome of the Philadelphia Union-Querétaro matchup, which was deadlocked in the second half.

Messi scored in the opening eight minutes of each of his first three starts for Inter Miami. In those games, he even outdid himself by scoring in the eighth, seventh, and sixth minutes.

However, in this game, he did not need to provide the opening theatrics.

To take a 2-0 lead into halftime, Josef Martinez scored on a penalty kick in 12' and Robert Taylor scored in 32'.

Inter Miami's advantage over a tenacious Charlotte club that failed to take advantage of its opportunities was cemented by an own goal in the 78th minute.

Messi, who joined the Miami MLS team last month, once again lived up to the Messi Mania hype as he sent the crowd home with a goal and a smile.

Moreover, Leonard Campana's assist in the 86th minute let Messi continue his streak as the best soccer player in the world continues. 

Messi has eight goals in his last three games.

Inter Miami is just a few moments away from winning the Leagues Cup thanks to Leo Messi's impact.

Messi pushed Charlotte to the limit with his ball to Diego Gomez as he attacked the middle. A sliding defender, Adilson Malanda of Charlotte, intercepted a pass from Gomez and scored an own goal to give Inter Miami a 3-0 advantage late in the second half.

Messi was waiting for a left boot when Robert Taylor spotted him in the middle of the pitch. Messi's left boot enlivened an otherwise dull second half. But Adilson Malanda of Charlotte blocked Messi's attempt in the 70th second. In his fifth game with Inter Miami, Messi has yet to score.

Taylor, who scored in the opening period, was later replaced.

