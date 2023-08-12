 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears blasts popular cosmetic hack on Insta: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Britney Spears revealed why she is not now favour in the cosmetic injections
Britney Spears revealed why she is not now favour in the cosmetic injections 

Britney Spears is not a fan of Botox now, as she explained in a new video why.

Sharing her strong views on Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker said, "I did Botox and I never was really happy with it because it swole [sic] up my forehead and made the heaviness of my eyelids droop over and it literally looked like someone beat me up,."

She continued, "To pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks. What's the point?"

Ditching the often used beauty-enhancer, the Grammy winner found another alternative: SiO beauty patches.

"It just really brightens my eyes and lifts my forehead, without all those needles," Spears said in a grainy video.

While the 41-year-old also admitted her natural facial flaws in the lengthy caption.

"OK … I have a big forehead and I seriously need bangs, but I feel like I can't see sometimes with bangs!!" added her first stint with Botox experience when she has done her lips was "WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout!!!!"

But the new changes quickly washed down with further injections.

"For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven't had mine done right, and what's with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down? I can't even be seen for 2 weeks," she penned.

"My friend's sisters think it's funny and laugh but I'd like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face."

"So of course, I go back and show the doctor," Spears said.

"She says that's completely normal, and I said, 'Then why can't I go anywhere for two weeks?' and my friend's sisters laughed. ---- BOTOX, it is horrific!!"

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt close to losing kids’ custody to ex Angelina Jolie after 7-year legal war

Brad Pitt close to losing kids’ custody to ex Angelina Jolie after 7-year legal war
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed
Nick Jonas reflects on ‘difficult’ ritual from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reflects on ‘difficult’ ritual from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

King Charles ‘terrible mistake’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘undermines’ monarchy video

King Charles ‘terrible mistake’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘undermines’ monarchy
Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck breakup cause revealed

Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck breakup cause revealed

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles announces military appointments for working royals video

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles announces military appointments for working royals
Lizzo desperate to come up with strategy to save ‘sinking ship' amid lawsuit video

Lizzo desperate to come up with strategy to save ‘sinking ship' amid lawsuit

Prince William’s true feelings for reconciliation with Harry laid bare video

Prince William’s true feelings for reconciliation with Harry laid bare
Shanna Moakler announces devastating news of her father’s passing in emotional post

Shanna Moakler announces devastating news of her father’s passing in emotional post

Britney Spears’ sons reconnect with popstar before relocating to Hawaii

Britney Spears’ sons reconnect with popstar before relocating to Hawaii
Jamie Foxx spotted with ex Kristin after addressing controversy

Jamie Foxx spotted with ex Kristin after addressing controversy
'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 26th anniversary of iconic album 'Backstreet's Back'

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 26th anniversary of iconic album 'Backstreet's Back'