Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce

Kelly Clarkson has to pay large sum to Brandon Blackstock in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson had a few rough years when things broke down with her husband, Brandon Blackstock. But reportedly, she finds solace in her most cherished thing: music.

After fighting court battles since 2020 to end her union with the music producer, an insider confided to OK magazine, "Kelly's music is her outlet."

"She felt like she was just a paycheck to Brandon. She felt he abandoned the marriage long before she did," following the divorce settlement, the 41-year-old was obliged to fork out $1.3 million plus $115,000 and $45,000 in spousal and child support respectively until January 31, 2024.

"Kelly has tried to be honest with her kids about why she and their dad split up without sounding bitter," the source revealed, as the pair had two children.

But, Clarkson was seemingly not leaving her ex in peace as in her Las Vegas Residency show last month; she threw a major shade on him and her father-in-law.

Covering Gayle's abcdefu, the US singer switched up the lyrics, "---- you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that ---- into art. ---- you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all ---- off!"