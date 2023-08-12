BTS’ V and actor Park Bo Gum display their friendship on live stream

 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

V or Taehyung from the K-pop group BTS as well as actor Park Bo Gum recently showed off their close bond during a live broadcast. The latter held a fan meet named Cantabile on August 11 where he showed off his musical side.

After the success of the fan meet, he went on a live broadcast where a surprise guest showed up. The guest was Taehyung who took the time to watch the live stream and left several comments showing his support throughout.


His comments included suggestions like “Be happy today, instead of being tired. Okay?” and “Be happy, and don’t be sick,” as well as complimentary statements: “You’ve worked hard today, Bo Gum.”

He also asked to meet the actor again, writing: “Let’s meet up separately again.”

In response, Park Bo Gum spoke about Taehyung’s upcoming solo debut album, admitting that he has already gotten the chance to listen to it.

“Gasp! What the. Hehe. Hey, what… Taehyungie cheered me on. Hi. His new album is out. Please show Taehyung’s album lots of love. Previously, at an event, he was like, “wanna listen to it a little?” And he let me hear it. It was so to my taste. Thank you for cheering me on. [Reads V’s comment]. That’s right, everyone, don’t be tired and be happy. Thank you. What the, why are you being like this suddenly? He’s telling me not to hurt and to be happy. Yes sir. Congrats Taehyung, on your album. Thank you.”

