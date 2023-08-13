Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home

Princess Diana's brother admits singing sensation Madonna wanted to get married in her home.

The songstress, who wanted to tie the knot with Guy Richie in 2000, reached out to Charles, Earl Spencer, to get the estate booked.

Speaking on The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast, the former Princess of Wales brother says: "The phone went and this voice said, 'Hello, it’s Madonna here'. I thought, 'Well, who on earth is this?', It’s too ridiculous."He continued: "I realised it was, and she said she wanted to get married... and use my house for the wedding. We had this rather surreal conversation where I was just thinking, 'This is beyond belief.'

Earl Spencer added: "She then didn’t have the wedding with me, but at least we had that moment." On the day Madonna walked down the aisle dressed in a $170,000 Stella McCartney bridal gown, her maid of honour, Gwyneth Paltrow, joining her as she walked to the altar.

Madonna tied the knot on December 22 months after welcoming baby son Rocco in Scotland.