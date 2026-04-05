Beyonce's Met Gala reaches standout status already for special reason

Beyonce will be making her return to Met Gala after a decade in 2026

Beyonce is returning to Met Gala in 2026, and not only as an attendee but also a co-chair which has brought a momentous status to the event.

The 44-year-old musician will be ending her decade-long hiatus this year and she will be joined by a huge number of A-listers who were otherwise not expected to attend.

The Queen Bey has attracted a new audience to the biggest fashion event and it is being termed as the “Beyonce effect.”

Speaking about the phenomenon, celebrity PR expert Kayley Cornelius, told The US Sun, “The so-called ‘Beyoncé effect’ is expected to be enough of a pull to draw a number of A-list attendees such as Rihanna, Jay-Z and Adele.”

She continued, “Beyoncé stepping back in as co-chair for the Met Gala for the first time in a decade is set to completely shift the energy of the night. When someone of her status is involved, it instantly raises the bar and turns the event into a must-attend moment.”

The Cowboy Carter hitmaker is expected to bring Rihanna, Jay-Z, as well as Adele back to the fashion gala, as the insider noted, “With Beyoncé involved, this is no longer just about fashion – it becomes a full cultural moment, and that is what pulls in the biggest names.”

Beyonce last attended Met Gala in 2016, as a co-chair at the time and walked the red-carpet in one of her most iconic looks.

The fashion event co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman this year, will be based on the theme Costume Art with the dress code Fashion Is Art.

It will be held on May 4.