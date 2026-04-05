Retired Brad Pitt's co-star back in spotlight at 'No Kings Rally'

Cheryl Pollak, the actress who starred with Brad Pitt in his first big movie, has been seen again in public at a No Kings protest in Palm Desert, California.

Now 58, Pollak appeared to be holding a sign board which is joking about Operation Epic Failure while attending the event, showing that she is still speaking out on issues in the world.

Pollak started acting as a teenager and became known in the late 1980s and 1990s as she appeared in TV shows like 21 Jump Street, Melrose Place, Alien Nation and Quantum Leap.

The actress, however, also acted in teen movies, including Pump Up the Volume with Christian Slater.

Her career slowed in the late 1990s and she retired from acting in 2002 after a direct-to-video thriller as she later tried directing, with her last project being a short animated film in 2012.

At the protest, Pollak kept it casual, wearing a loose shirt, cutoff trousers, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

The former Hollywood icon was later spotted sitting outside a Mexican restaurant, enjoying some quiet time as fans who remember her from her early Hollywood days, especially her work with Brad Pitt, were excited to see her again.

Even after many years away from the spotlight, Cheryl’s appearance shows that she still has a connection to the public and the issues she cares about.