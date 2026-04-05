Zendaya gushes about beau Tom Holland's THIS gesture

Zendaya has shared a sweet glimpse into her relationship with Tom Holland, revealing how the actor has been learning to cook vegetarian dishes for her.

The Spider-Man co-stars, who started dating after meeting on set, appear to have a playful and supportive bond in their daily lives.

While talking about Tom’s new hobby, Zendaya shared: "It's really cute – His brother is a chef and he came out with a cookbook recently and it’s really sweet because Tom will whip it out and be like ‘Okay I am going to find all the vegetarian things and I’m going try different recipes from my brother for you to try.’"

The Drama actress laughed while admitting that Tom became better cook between them, joking about her own spicy vodka pasta and saying, "But to be fair he can call his brother at any time!"

Despite all those wild rumours about the love birds’ “secret marriage,” neither of them didn’t just publicly confirm this marriage just yet.

Euphoria actress continued explaining that her approach to privacy, telling The Jennifer Hudson Show that it’s important to “pour into yourself as well and hold things sacred to yourself and your loved ones.”

She stressed that building boundaries is key in any relationship.