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'Elden Ring' live action first look teased in leaked footage

Fans of 'Elden Ring' have reacted with excitement, sharing theories and speculations

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

&apos;Elden Ring&apos; live action first look teased in leaked footage
'Elden Ring' live action first look teased in leaked footage

Elden Ring movie set footage has appeared online, giving fans a possible first glimpse at the live-action adaptation which is directed by Alex Garland.

The clips, shared by TikTok user THROX on April 3 and 4, show a large outdoor set in the English countryside as fans noticed the attention to detail in no time, pointing out structures and props that closely resemble locations from the original game.

Among the most talked-about features is a building resembling the Church of Marika, complete with a central statue similar to Queen Marika. Around the site, wooden carriages, barrels and crucifixion stakes create a setting that feels very faithful to the game’s world.

The Elden Ring film was officially announced in May 2025, with Garland confirmed to both write and direct the project in collaboration with A24 and Bandai Namco.


Reports, however, reveals that Garland pitched a detailed vision, including scripts and visual designs before the adaptation was approved.

Neither A24 nor Bandai Namco have commented on the leaked material but if genuine, the footage hints that the production is investing in large-scale sets to bring the game’s environments to life.


Fans of Elden Ring have reacted with excitement, sharing theories and speculations about how these locations will appear on the big screen.

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