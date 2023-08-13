 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground

Prince Harry looks lively and upbeat as he gets back on the Polo field, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex felt 'reassuringly royal' this week as he participated  in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore.

Body language expert Judi James notes: "Whether he's twining his body language with his close polo friend or addressing fans with a splayed torso, arms extended wide and palm held outward and upward, Harry is looking at his most upbeat, happy, carefree and relaxed here in an environment that must feel reassuringly royal, macho and familiar to him. He looks fully in charge here and soaking up positive attention and adoration with what is almost an overkill smile.

She adds: "Every feature is emphatic and exaggerated, from the eye crinkles to the stretched lips and clenched teeth. These smiles are congruent though, showing exactly how happy Harry is to be back on his old stomping ground again."

Speaking about the annual Polo Cup, Harry himself said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle. We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth," Harry concluded.

