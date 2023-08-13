 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Kim Kardashian gives update on torn tendon and broken shoulder injury

Kim Kardashian has just stopped to offer fans a little update into her shoulder injury, despite being on vacation.

For those unversed with the original injury, Kim recently broke her shoulder and ended up getting a torn tendon as well.

In an attempt to offer fans some solace, she turned to Instagram stories and shared an image of her chilling on a flotation device, all while the children around her had fun in the water.

The snap appears to have been taken from Kim's lake home at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, which has become a staple in the family’s plethora of vacation home options.

The post also included a short caption that served as an update for fans.

It reads, “Wish I could have wake surfed, but my shoulder is still out of commission.”

The second video on the other hand, was filled with the giggles and screams of little children, as well as a video of Kim’s son Saint being bribed to jump into the water.

For those unversed, this update has come shortly after the star announced the news, just last Monday.

In the update, she took to Instagram Stories and said, “Something you don't know about me, I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon.”

This update was presented to fans outside a private gym, with trainer Meliassa Alcantara.

“Melissa had the same thing happen to her,” she added before announcing she’d be taking a break from workouts, for at least “a few weeks”.

Later on she also admitted, “We're starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I've got to get back in the gym. Nothing's going to keep me down.”

As of now no update or information has been provided regarding the reason for this injury. 

