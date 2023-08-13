 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Twice’s Tzuyu explains how she came to collaborate with Stray Kids’ Bangchan

Tzuyu from the K-pop group Twice revealed how she came to collaborate with Bang Chan from Stray Kids. She released an iconic cover of Taylor Swift’s Me! back in June 2021, featuring Bang Chan.

She has now explained in a new video that even though she planned on singing the song herself, after discussing it with a few people, they came to the conclusion that the song would sound better with a male voice as in the original.


“I was going to sing the whole thing by myself. It was going to be alright, but then we thought it would be more fun to have a male voice in it.”

After considering a few options, they decided to go with Bang Chan because he best fits the concept of the upbeat track. “It would make the song sound fuller, so we thought, ‘Who could fit the part?‘ And we agreed on Chan from Stray Kids. I’m so glad that he came onboard. He really poured his heart in it, and because of that, it came out beautifully.”

Tzuyu then thanked Bang Chan for his participation, stating: “You’re the best! Thank you, Chan!”

