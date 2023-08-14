'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue

Barbie movie, a Greta Gerwig film, has been hitting cinemas since July 21 and has amassed over an astounding one billion dollars.



It is now being reported that the sequel to the film is already being worked on following the huge success of the movie.

The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has captivated audiences all around the world, and it is being reported that talks are already underway for the initiation of the production of the Barbie sequel.

MailOnline reports that The Sun quoted an insider revealing, "The crew who worked on the Barbie film have been contacted to discuss working on the movie's sequel."

The insider added that nothing has been finalised yet, but it is apparent that the bosses want the same crew for the follow-up as they did for the first, adding, "Emails have been sent."

Barbie was co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and it was produced by Margot, who also played the title character in it.