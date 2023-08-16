Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's PDA-filled night at Drake's concert ignites dating speculations

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have recently fueled speculation about their romantic involvement, as the pair were seen walking hand-in-hand after attending Drake's concert together.



Attending Drake's show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who sparked romance rumours back in March, were spotted getting cosy.

They were joined by another celebrity pair, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe's former husband, Tristan Thompson. Kendall rocked a black vest top, pairing it with black leather trousers. She completed her look with stunning makeup and two red and pink wristbands.

Bad Bunny also wore black trousers, pairing them with a plain white T-shirt and beige coat. He completed his ensemble with dark sunglasses and a backward cap.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's PDA-filled night at Drake's concert ignites dating speculations

Kendall and Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were spotted getting closer as they hugged each other and also enjoyed slow dancing during Drake's performance.

The speculations about the couple heated up as Bunny wrapped his arms around Kendall's waist, reports the Mirror.

Earlier, People magazine quoted a source saying, "Bad Bunny is different from any guy Kendall has ever dated." The source described him as "charming."

When asked if Kendall was dating Bunny, she said, "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."