Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Kate Middleton not making 'late night calls' to Prince Harry, has 'no update'

Kate Middleton is not calling Prince Harry to check up on him, says expert.

The Princess of Wales, who made rounds on the internet over alleged late night conversations with her brother-in-law last week, has not been in contact with the Duke of Sussex.

According to insider, Kinsey Schofield Fox News: "My contacts at Kensington Palace have told me that this story has no truth to it...The Princess of Wales is not making late-night calls to Prince Harry.

"A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within Spare

"Catherine is very respectful of Prince William’s feelings and wouldn’t go behind his back to execute anything."

She added: "William and Catherine do not receive regular updates on Harry and Meghan, so Kate would not be aware of any difficulties Harry was having to advise him to keep his chin up."

The insider said: "Kate feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse with so little contact between them."

They added: "She blames Meghan for it almost entirely and the longer it goes on the more it upsets and frustrates her."

