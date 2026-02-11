Liam, Chris Hemsworth make first red carpet appearance together in 6 months

Chris Hemsworth made first red carpet appearance together with his younger brother Liam Hemsworth in over six months since their last one.

On Tuesday, February 10, the 42-year-old Australian actor and film producer was joined by some of his family members at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Crime 101.

The Thor star graced the event with his sibling Liam, who was previously married to Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and their parents Craig and Leonie by his side.

Also stepping out for the premiere were Chris‘ co-stars Halle Berry, Corey Hawkins, Peter Banifaz, Tate Donovan, Crosby Fitzgerald, Paul Adelstein, Drew Powell, Andra Nechita, Matthew Del Negro and Dan Perrault, as well as writer/director Bart Layton and Don Winslow, who wrote the book the film is based on.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with wife Luciana, were also seen at the event, along with filmmaker Paul Feig.

For the latest red carpet outing Chris looked dapper in a chocolate brown suit with large black lapels under a long-line brown tailored coat.

Liam, meanwhile, was clad in a more casual look, pairing an eggshell-colored shacket with brown tailored trousers and white sneakers.

The Hemsworth brothers last appeared together on a red carpet on July 17, 2025, in London for the premiere of Chris’s National Geographic docu-series, Limitless: Live Better Now.

That appearance also featured their parents and Chris and Liam’s respective partners, Elsa Pataky and Gabriella Brooks.