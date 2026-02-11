Charli XCX ditches punk glam in first look at ‘Erupcja’

Charli XCX continues her foray into cinema with the release of the Erupcja trailer, an upcoming drama film starring the Brat creator.

Following the film’s initial premier at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, the foreign set feature will be released in cinemas on April 17.

The film’s official synopsis on IMDb revealed: “The combustible chemistry between a Polish florist and a British tourist in this charming postcard of sapphic synchronicity.”

Erupcja is additionally a combined writing effort from the film’s cast and director, as Charli noted in her Instagram caption for the trailer, “Erupcja, a film by Pete Ohs. Starring me, Léna Gora, Will Madden, Jeremy O’Harris. Written by all of us.”

Furthermore, the British singer-songwriter plays Bethany, who gets stuck during a Polish getaway with her boyfriend Rob (Will Madden).

“While waiting out a natural disaster, she finds herself falling back to her former life of clubs and a discarded friendship,” The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Charli XCX already has a movie out in theatres, the mockumentary titled The Moment, which dropped January 30.

She has a slew of other film projects still in the pipeline, many of which are ready to make their theatrical debuts this year, including Faces of Death, The Gallerist, and I Want Your Sex.

It is worth noting that I Want Your Sex, which also stars Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, and more, recently secured US distribution after its premiere at Sundance last month.