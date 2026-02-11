Kelsea Ballerini reacts to shady behavior post after Chase Stokes split

 
Kelsea Ballerini subtly weighed in on her breakup with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Just days after Us Weekly confirmed the couple had ended their on-off romance for the third time, the 32-year-old commented on a post by fellow country musician Ashley Cooke that referenced questionable relationship behavior.

The Instagram post included video featuring lyrics about “wandering eyes” and “hiding phones,” to which Ballerini replied, “Mmmhhhmmm.”

Cooke responded, “You get it.”

The exchange came amid speculation about what led to the split.

A source told Us Weekly that while the 33-year-old “still isn’t ready to give up” on the relationship, Ballerini is officially “done.”

Fans also noticed she unfollowed him on Instagram, though he continues to follow her.

The breakup arrived only 37 days after the pair reconciled on New Year’s Eve 2025, when Ballerini posted a photo of them kissing and reflected on her belief in “breaking patterns.”

Stokes shared his own message about accountability and growth at the time.

Their relationship has been marked by multiple breakups since September 2025.

Insiders say trust issues and demanding schedules created distance, with one source noting, “The allure and excitement of the relationship wore off and there were too many ongoing trust issues that Kelsea can’t get past.”

For now, Ballerini appears focused on her career and friendships, while Stokes has hope for reconciliation.

