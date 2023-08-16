 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are heating up their romance rumours as the pair reportedly enjoyed a 48-hour rendezvous. They were spotted leaving the same hotel separately.

Brady and the supermodel spent Sunday and Monday together in a hotel in London's Mayfair area.

Tom Brady rocked a black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers while leaving the hotel on Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., reports MailOnline.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayks 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk

The 37-year-old Irina Shayk left the hotel via another entrance five minutes before Brady. Shayk dazzled in a graphic print top, an oversized coat, and leather boots, along with leather hot pants.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayks 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk

The couple's romance surfaced last month as they were snapped getting cosy in Brady's car. Brady was spotted caressing the model in his car last month after they had a sleepover at Brady's home.

Earlier, Dailymail quoted a source saying, "Tom is really happy that this is happening; he feels that they get each other."

The source added, "Tom finds Irina interesting and enjoys spending time with her, as she also has a clever sense of humour."

The insider said, "He really thinks very highly of Irina and the pair is getting along quite well." 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation
Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy

Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy
Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows

Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows
Nick Jonas quips Malti Marie will join his concert for 'sound check'

Nick Jonas quips Malti Marie will join his concert for 'sound check'
Princess Anne 'admires' Prince Harry due to similar 'spare' positions

Princess Anne 'admires' Prince Harry due to similar 'spare' positions
Meghan Markle 'takes on' Charles Dickens with new Netflix project

Meghan Markle 'takes on' Charles Dickens with new Netflix project
Susanna Reid mourns friend Suki Thompson's passing after Melanoma battle

Susanna Reid mourns friend Suki Thompson's passing after Melanoma battle
Kate Middleton not making 'late night calls' to Prince Harry, has 'no update' video

Kate Middleton not making 'late night calls' to Prince Harry, has 'no update'
Did Drake ignore Kim Kardashian at his concert?

Did Drake ignore Kim Kardashian at his concert?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's PDA-filled night at Drake's concert ignites dating speculations

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's PDA-filled night at Drake's concert ignites dating speculations
Royal Family turns 'passive aggressive' to make Meghan stop 'mudslinging' video

Royal Family turns 'passive aggressive' to make Meghan stop 'mudslinging'
Katie Price shares emotional story of mother's battle with terminal lung disease

Katie Price shares emotional story of mother's battle with terminal lung disease