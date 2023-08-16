Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's 48-hour hotel rendezvous escalates romance talk

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are heating up their romance rumours as the pair reportedly enjoyed a 48-hour rendezvous. They were spotted leaving the same hotel separately.

Brady and the supermodel spent Sunday and Monday together in a hotel in London's Mayfair area.

Tom Brady rocked a black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers while leaving the hotel on Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., reports MailOnline.

The 37-year-old Irina Shayk left the hotel via another entrance five minutes before Brady. Shayk dazzled in a graphic print top, an oversized coat, and leather boots, along with leather hot pants.

The couple's romance surfaced last month as they were snapped getting cosy in Brady's car. Brady was spotted caressing the model in his car last month after they had a sleepover at Brady's home.

Earlier, Dailymail quoted a source saying, "Tom is really happy that this is happening; he feels that they get each other."

The source added, "Tom finds Irina interesting and enjoys spending time with her, as she also has a clever sense of humour."

The insider said, "He really thinks very highly of Irina and the pair is getting along quite well."