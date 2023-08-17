Prince Harry 'clowns around' in Singapore without royal protocol: Expert

Prince Harry seemingly looks confused as underconfident amid his Singapore visit.



The Duke if Sussex, who landed in the Asian country in order to play a charitable polo match alongside pal Nachos Figuera, is noted of ‘clowning around’ on the ground.

Body language expert Judi James notes: "He seems to be treated like an equal now and he also appears to have to vie for the kind of high levels of attention he is used to by playing pranks.

"He looks so happy to be back in the more macho world of slapping high fives and handshakes, although also rather uneasy at the less synchronised choreography."

When comparing the two polo players Judi said: "Nachos seems to be adopting the more grown up and even regal poses here, while Harry clowns around, even seeming to blow his friend a kiss at the end of the clip."