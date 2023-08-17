 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'clowns around' in Singapore without royal protocol: Expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Prince Harry seemingly looks confused as underconfident amid his Singapore visit.

The Duke if Sussex, who landed in the Asian country in order to play a charitable polo match alongside pal Nachos Figuera, is noted of ‘clowning around’ on the ground.

Body language expert Judi James notes: "He seems to be treated like an equal now and he also appears to have to vie for the kind of high levels of attention he is used to by playing pranks.

"He looks so happy to be back in the more macho world of slapping high fives and handshakes, although also rather uneasy at the less synchronised choreography."

When comparing the two polo players Judi said: "Nachos seems to be adopting the more grown up and even regal poses here, while Harry clowns around, even seeming to blow his friend a kiss at the end of the clip."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splits amid cheating accusations

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splits amid cheating accusations
Kim Kardashian's appearance altered after trip to surgeon's office

Kim Kardashian's appearance altered after trip to surgeon's office

Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her video

Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her
Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach

Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach
Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football

Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship
Leonard Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper amid ‘Jewface’ controversy video

Leonard Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper amid ‘Jewface’ controversy
US rock band 'The Killers' apologise after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia

US rock band 'The Killers' apologise after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage has ‘third party’: ‘Just like Diana’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage has ‘third party’: ‘Just like Diana’
Prince Harry's Netflix documentary features Meghan Markle? video

Prince Harry's Netflix documentary features Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘utterly lost every connection’ to King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘utterly lost every connection’ to King Charles
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she works out during Italy trip

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she works out during Italy trip