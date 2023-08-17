Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours

File Footage

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber has once again dismissed rumours of her pregnancy by exposing her bare midriff in recent social media post.

The model sparked pregnancy rumours by sharing and then promptly deleting a photo of herself flaunting her belly on Instagram.

Under the comment section of the post, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens responses also fueled speculations that Hailey was hiding her pregnancy.

However, shutting down all such rumours, Hailey dropped another series of photos, one of which showed her flat belly, alluding the star is not expecting a baby.

Donning a stylish white crop top paired with a pair of denim, the model posed for a series of photos flaunting her rosy make up.

But what caught her fans attention was her bare midriff, making it clear that the Peaches singer’s wife is not pregnant.

“She faked a pregnancy AGAIN,” one angry user commented, adding, “To anyone struggling to conceive I’m so sorry Hailey makes a mockery out of something so fragile.”



“SHE RLLY SHUT UP THE PREGNANCY RUMORS,” another penned.