Dakota Johnson recalls scary aspects of childhood in limelight

Dakota Johnson opens up on disadvantages of growing up in spotlight

Dakota Johnson is sharing the dark side of growing up in the spotlight.

In an interview with Vogue Germany, published Tuesday, Oct. 21, Dakota recalled being scared in her childhood.

The Materialists star is the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and actor and singer-songwriter Don Johnson. She’s also the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas, who Griffith was married to between 1996 and 2015.

"When I was little, there were times when it was really quite scary, and people would aggressively and physically try to get to my mom when we were just going to the supermarket or something," she recalled.

"If you accept that as normal as a little kid, it can lead to a lot of complexes,"

"And then, of course, the fact that you're in the public eye and the world knows about your private life in a way that's very invasive, rude, and painful," she explained. "So, yes, there are downsides, but there are also incredible upsides — like with everything, I think."

Growing up, the Splitsville actress spent a lot of time travelling with her parents and found it hard to make friends due to that.

"I grew up on set and was always surrounded by people who made movies," she said. "I mean, I was born in Texas because my dad worked there, so I always knew that my family's profession was different than, say, my schoolmates whose moms went to the office every day."

"But I always just accepted it: This is what we do. It's in our blood," Dakota Johnson remarked.